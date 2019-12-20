16.4 C
Athens
December 20, 2019
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

XA: Απολογισμός 2019

Η Ελλάδα αποφάσισε: Εκδίδεται στη Γαλλία ο…

Brexit: Με άνετη πλειοψηφία εγκρίθηκε επί της…

Βρετανία: Στο νοσοκομείο ο πρίγκιπας Φίλιππος

Επιθεώρηση Μητσοτάκη στον Ε65: Η χώρα μας…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Το… γιόρτασαν με τους ρεπόρτερ του…

Παυλόπουλος: Με πολλαπλά μηνύματα προς την Τουρκία…

Μπομπ Μενέντεζ: Ξημερώνει νέα ημέρα για τις…

Νέα διοίκηση στον ΕΦΕΤ όρισε ο Βορίδης

Bank of Greece projects 2.4% growth in…

Image default
Greek News

The Mitsotakis fiscal revolution: Daily Telegraph

British newspaper Daily Telegraph included Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis among the champions of the 2019 in an article entitled “The Mitsotakis fiscal revolution”.

In its article, the newspaper comments on the changing economic climate in the country after Kyriakos Mitsotakis was voted into office in the summer.

As the columnist says, the Athens Stock Exchange performed best in 2019, and the new government helped boost it. The ATHEX has gained more than 40% this year, “strengthened”, as the author comments “on expectations for a business agenda by new centre-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that “the country’s troubled banking stocks are driving the Athens market, as their value doubles in the hope that their consolidation can be achieved with the success of the “hair-cut” plan for banks’ non-performing loans (red loans).

Σχετικα αρθρα

The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

admin

iPhone Share of Apple Sales Drops to 7-Year Low (infographic)

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

Standard & Poor’s upgrades Greek banks

admin

The Billion-Dollar Content Race (infographic)

admin

Cyprus, Malta lead EU ranking of $1.6 trillion assets held offshore!

admin

Greeks forecast to work fewer years in their lifetime, Eurostat data shows (infographic)

admin

Handelsblatt: Foreign demand on real estate in Greece booming

admin

500 Spain hotels ‘to close immediately’ after Thomas Cook fall

admin

Bulgaria, Greece sign contracts for gas inter-connector pipeline

admin

Changes in internet, credit, debit & pre-paid card transaction

admin

The World’s Biggest Arms-Producing Companies (infographic)

admin

Where the EU imports its clothes from (infographic)

admin

The Most Profitable Companies in the World (infographic)

admin

Draghi: Greece to be in QE if progress continues

admin

Thomas Cook on brink of collapse as 180,000 risk being stranded

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign