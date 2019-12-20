18.6 C
Athens
December 20, 2019
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ισπανία : Υποψήφιος του Vox εγκατέλειψε σορό…

Ρωσία: Σιωπή από τις αρχές για την…

Έρευνα: Μπορούν τα σκυλιά να μας θωρακίσουν…

Συμφωνία Τουρκίας – Λιβύης: «Χωρίς νομική βάση»…

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα : Άνοιξε η ειδική σελίδα…

Ανάπτυξη 2,4% για το 2020 και 2,5%…

ΣΒΕ: Ικανοποίηση από την εξαγγελία Μητσοτάκη για…

ΕΥΔΑΠ: Δημοπρατούνται δύο νέα αποχετευτικά έργα στην…

Daily Telegraph: Το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών ενισχυμένο από…

Ινδία : Ζευγάρι που έχασε τρία παιδιά…

Image default
Greek News

Where Netflix’s growth comes from (infographic)

Netflix disclosed information about the geographical makeup of its user base for the first time this week. The report, filed with the SEC on Monday, provides investors with a glimpse of where the world’s largest streaming service has been growing the fastest over the past two years, while also detailing the average revenue per user across different regions.

Unsurprisingly, much of Netflix’s subscriber growth has come from international markets recently as adoption rates in North America are quite high already. Between the end of Q3 2017 and the end of Q3 2019, the streaming service added 54.3 million paid subscribers globally, 44 million of which were located outside the United States and Canada.

EMEA has been the most important growth market for Netflix over the past two years, with its subscriber base more than doubling from 23.1 to 47.4 million in the region. Meanwhile, Netflix’s footprint in Asia-Pacific remains relatively small with only 14.5 million subscribers as of September 30, 2019. The streaming market leader is currently available in over 190 countries, with China, North Korea and Syria the only exceptions.

Average monthly revenue per subscriber is highest in North America at $11.16, followed by EMEA ($10.45), Asia-Pacific ($9.33) and Latin America ($8.19).

source statista

Infographic: Where Netflix's Growth Comes From | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

July state revenue exceeds target by € 200 million

admin

Finance Minister confident ahead of budget showdown talks with creditors

admin

The Most Popular Tech Gifts in 2019 (infographic)

admin

Significant deal for direct Athens-Shanghai flight connection reached

admin

The European countries with the most millionaire bankers (infographic)

admin

The government guarantees EUR 9 billion through a pillow for the banks

admin

Greek Prime Minister to meet with bank chiefs

admin

Cyprus, Malta lead EU ranking of $1.6 trillion assets held offshore!

admin

China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

admin

PM Mitsotakis calls on Chinese business to trust and invest in Greece

admin

Digital ads move to mobile (infographic)

admin

The “sick men” of Europe rise, but for how long?

admin

Draft budget forecasts a 3.56% surplus of GDP

admin

Which countries use the most electricity? (infographic)

admin

Varoufakis on Thema Radio 104,6: Greece is in a deeper memorandum now

admin

Greek real estate market records sharp rise in rates

admin

Over a quarter million people visited the 84th TIF in Thessaloniki

admin

Who profits from the lucrative market of short-term property rentals via Airbnb?

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign