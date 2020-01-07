5.9 C
Athens
January 7, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ιράν : Ξεκίνησε η ταφή του Κασέμ…

The New Yorker: Το σκίτσο για τον…

ΕΕ σε Ερντογάν : Μην παρεμβαίνεις στη…

Ασυνείδητοι γονείς άφησαν μωρό στο μπαλκόνι και…

Πούτιν : Διανύσαμε τεράστια απόσταση για την ανασύσταση…

Σουλεϊμανί : Αυξήθηκαν οι νεκροί από το…

Σε κόκκινο συναγερμό οι ΗΠΑ – Φοβούνται…

Λιβύη : Συμμάχους για τη μεταφορά στρατευμάτων…

Το ΝΑΤΟ αποσύρει μέρος των δυνάμεών του…

Μητσοτάκης στο think tank Atlantic Council: Γελοία…

Image default
Greek News

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters

Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American market trends and consumer profiles, as well as the comparatively lower cost of promoting their products, a report by Greece’s Economic and Trade Affairs Bureau in New York City concluded recently, according to ANA.

Even though the American online market in food and drinks is still nascent, products classified as ‘specialty foods’ have seen a 24 pct increase in online sales in 2018, expected to double by 2022. Greece’s products that it traditionally excels in – pasta, honey, snacks, water, non-alcoholic beverages, and canned fruit and vegetables – are classified under the ‘specialty food’ category and share in that market’s advantages, the report notes.

Read more: tornos

Σχετικα αρθρα

Handelsblatt: Foreign demand on real estate in Greece booming

admin

Government gears up to conclude fourth post-bailout review

admin

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree on colossal merger

admin

A Decade in Tech (infographic)

admin

Chinese bank shows interest in investing in PPC’s share capital

admin

Primary budget surplus over double the forecast for 10-month term

admin

The Economist backs calls for Greek primary surplus targets to be lowered

admin

Greek teachers lowest paid in OECD member states

admin

Greece second last in productivity, OECD report reveals (infographic)

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin

The Trillion-Dollar Smartphone Economy

admin

European Commission welcomes lifting of capital controls by Greek government

admin

PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

admin

Brent jumps $3 after US kills Iran’s Soleimani

admin

Netflix splashes out huge sums for content (infographic)

admin

The European countries with the most millionaire bankers (infographic)

admin

Greece first in investments per GDP with €12.1 billion under Juncker Plan

admin

Greece still at EU-28 average in tax revenues-to-GDP despite high rates

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign