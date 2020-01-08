5.8 C
Διεθνή

«Βόμβα» στο Μπάκιγχαμ: Χάρι και Μέγκαν παραιτούνται από τα βασιλικά αξιώματα

Παραιτούνται από τα βασιλικά τους αξιώματα ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, όπως ανακοίνωσαν μέσω του προφίλ τους στο Instagram.

Όπως έκαναν γνωστό, παραιτούνται από μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας, ανεξαρτητοποιούνται οικονομικά και πλέον θα μετακινούνται ανάμεσα σε Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και Βόρεια Αμερική.

Πάντως, ξεκαθαρίζουν ότι θα συνεχίσουν να τιμούν τη βασίλισσα και την Κοινοπολιτεία καθώς και τα ιδρύματα που έχουν αναλάβει υπό την προστασία τους. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο σημειώνουν θα καταφέρουν να αναθρέψουν τον γιο τους με εκτίμηση.

«Σκοπεύουμε να παραιτηθούμε από “ανώτερα” μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας και να εργαστούμε για να γίνουμε οικονομικά ανεξάρτητοι, ενώ συνεχίζουμε να στηρίζουμε πλήρως τη βασίλισσα. Με τη δική σας ενθάρρυνση, κυρίως τα τελευταία χρόνια, νιώσαμε έτοιμοι να κάνουμε αυτήν την προσαρμογή. Σχεδιάζουμε να ισορροπούμε τον χρόνο μας μεταξύ Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και Βόρειας Αμερικής, συνεχίζοντας να τιμούμε το καθήκον μας στη Βασίλισσα, την Κοινοπολιτεία», αναφέρουν.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

