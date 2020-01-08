7.9 C
Athens
January 8, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

“Greek Saga” ends with the closing of…

Καναδάς : Πυροβολισμοί στην Οτάβα – Ενας…

Βρετανία : Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον καταδίκασε τις…

Καταδίκη της ιρανικής επίθεσης κατά στρατιωτικών βάσεων…

Πάπας σε καλόγρια: Θα σε φιλήσω αλλά…

Fake μηνύματα τρομοκρατούν χιλιάδες Αμερικανούς –Τους καλούν…

Κομισιόν : Δεν επαρκεί ο χρόνος για…

Ερντογάν: Η Τουρκία έχει δικαίωμα παρέμβασης σε…

Τουρκία : Βίντεο – ντοκουμέντο από την…

Δεν αποχωρούν τα στρατεύματα των ΗΠΑ από…

Image default
Greek News

“Greek Saga” ends with the closing of IMF’s office in Athens

 

After almost a decade, the world’s lender of last resort is ready to leave Greece for good.

For a while, Europe’s most indebted nation had everyone worried the Mediterranean holiday destination was going to trigger the collapse of the euro. Its ups and downs had markets gyrating. Then came the biggest bailout in global financial history.

The International Monetary Fund led the effort to save Greece from itself. At the beginning of the 10-year crisis in Greece, the Washington-based institution had asked for a restructuring of country’s debt. There was a protracted and painful debate about the merits of austerity that mutated into game of brinkmanship that brought Greece to the very edge of the cliff.

The Greeks loathed the IMF. It was one of the “bad guys” in the so-called troika of lenders that included the European Central Bank and the European Union’s executive arm, the commission. Together, the institutions pumped more than 290 billion euros (more than $320 billion) into Greece between 2010 and 2018.

Read more: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey’s economy similar to before 2001 financial crash: Ex-central bank governor

admin

European Commission welcomes lifting of capital controls by Greek government

admin

Greece: Early IMF repayment completed

admin

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree on colossal merger

admin

The “sick men” of Europe rise, but for how long?

admin

The Economist backs calls for Greek primary surplus targets to be lowered

admin

Instagram vs. YouTube vs. Facebook: Which is the best for marketing? (infographic)

admin

Growth in Greece slightly better for 2020 at 2.3%, EC Autumn report forcecasts

admin

The Most Popular Tech Gifts in 2019 (infographic)

admin

Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe (infographic)

admin

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces 3-year suspension on VAT for construction

admin

“M Macedonia the GReat” the new trademark logo for Macedonian products (photos)

admin

Precision farming “saved” extra virgin olive oil, Greek producers say

admin

Chinese Fosun to acquire Thomas Cook brand and hotels

admin

Greek olives and olive oils exempted from latest US tariffs

admin

Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

admin

Mitsotakis announces the complete abolition of capital controls

admin

Cathay Pacific lost 20 percent of value in 6 months (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign