The future of travel: Space tourism, facial recognition, game rooms and trips in time

Domestic tourists fly high when dreaming of traveling in the coming years: 51% believe that it will be possible to travel to space, 15% expect to be able to travel in Hyperloop, teleport or choose the weather of their destination, and the remaining 10% see it feasible to travel in time, tourism-review.com reports.

These are the views of people regarding the future of travel.

Concerning the transport methods that we currently use, such as the plane, travelers are clear about the new services and the benefits they would ask for future devices, so 58% would opt for Wi-Fi and free streaming services on the flight to enjoy their favorite series and movies without limits. The wish-list is completed by supersonic airplanes (53%), electric airplanes or access to beds to travel comfortably in all classes (39%), and distribution of food from different restaurants onboard or open spaces such as movie theaters and game rooms (35%).

Other technological advances that travelers predict in the future are, for example, the utilization of state-of-the-art electronic devices (76%) to store travel memories, beyond the classic photos (12%).

Read more: tornos

