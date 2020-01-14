8.3 C
January 14, 2020
Greek News

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday.

The Prime Minister met with Snam’s Italian Managing Director, Marco Alverà, Spanish Enagás Managing Director Marcelino Oreja, and Fluxys Belgian General Manager and Managing Director Pascal De Buck.

The prospects and opportunities opened after the signing of the agreement on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline were discussed during the meeting.

The companies also expressed their interest in investing in other energy infrastructure projects, while the trust between the three companies, all of which are shareholders in the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), was reaffirmed.

 

