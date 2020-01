Greece recorded the largest decrease in house prices and rents within the EU between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019 according to the latest data from Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, greekcitytimes.com reports.

The largest drops in house prices were observed in Greece (-40.0%), Romania (-27.2%) and Ireland (-16.7%) whilst for rentals, all Member Staes experiences increases except for Greece (-17.5%) and Cyprus (-0.3%).

Read more: tornos