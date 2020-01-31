Οι Instagram influencers «παίζουν» με τον κοροναϊό

Την ώρα που ο ΠΟΥ κήρυξε παγκόσμιο συναγερμό για τον κοροναϊό και οι νεκροί στην Κίνα έχουν ξεπεράσει τους 200, οι influencers του Instagram δείχνουν να μην έχουν καταλάβει τη σοβαρότητα της κατάστασης.
Εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι σε όλον κόσμο ανησυχούν για την επέκταση του υιού και χιλιάδες ήδη νοσούν αλλά οι καλλίγραμμες -κυρίως- κυρίες των social media βρήκαν ευκαιρία για να κερδίσουν λίγο ακόμα αναγνωρισιμότητα και φυσικά χρήματα.
Mε hashtag #coronavirus και φωτογραφίες με μάσκες οι instagrammers βάζουν τα δυνατά τους για να εντυπωσιάσουν χωρίς να σκέφτονται τις συνέπειες.
