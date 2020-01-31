Οι Instagram influencers «παίζουν» με τον κοροναϊό

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

So sad. #coronavirus There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it’s spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself