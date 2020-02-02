Κοροναϊός : Φωτογραφίες από την αποκλεισμένη Ουχάν στην Κίνα

Οι περισσότερες φωτογραφίες που έχετε έχουν δει τις τελευταίες ημέρες το φως της δημοσιότητας μέσα από την πόλη Ουχάν της Κίνας και την επαρχία Χιουμπέι που έχουν τεθεί σε καραντίνα εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού προέρχονται πιθανότατα από τον Χέκτορ Ρεταμάλ.
Ο Ρεταμάλ είναι φωτορεπόρτερ του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου Ειδήσεων (ΑFP).
Μεταξύ των φωτογραφιών που έχει τραβήξει είναι ο νεκρός άνδρας στην άκρη του δρόμου που κανείς δεν τολμούσε να τον πλησιάσει.
Ακολουθούν κάποιες φωτογραφίες από την πόλη – φάντασμα:
View this post on Instagram
Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on January 25 to the epicentre of a spiralling viral outbreak that has killed 41 people and spread around the world, as millions spent their normally festive Lunar New Year holiday under lockdown. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikonz6 #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu #wuhaninfluenza #2019ncov
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
This photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows officials in protective suits checking on an elderly man wearing a facemask who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan. AFP journalists saw the body on January 30, not long before an emergency vehicle arrived carrying police and medical staff in full-body protective suits. The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus, as China reported on January 31 the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections. Hector RETAMAL / AFP https://www.afp.com/en/news/15/dead-man-lies-empty-street-chinas-virus-ground-zero-doc-1oj2py1 copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikonz6 #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #health #salud #people #hospital
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
This photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows a man wearing a facemask cycling past an elderly man collapsed and died on the pavement along a street near a hospital in Wuhan. AFP journalists saw the body on January 30, not long before an emergency vehicle arrived carrying police and medical staff in full-body protective suits. The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus, as China reported on January 31 the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections. Hector RETAMAL / AFP https://www.afp.com/en/news/15/dead-man-lies-empty-street-chinas-virus-ground-zero-doc-1oj2py1 copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikonz6 #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #health #salud #people #hospitals
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in Hubei province on January 30, 2020. The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned all governments to be “on alert” as it weighed whether to declare a global health emergency. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikonz6 #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
Medical staff in protective clothes are seen carrying a patient from an apartment suspected of having the virus in Wuhan, in Hubei province on January 30, 2020. The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned all governments to be “on alert” as it weighed whether to declare a global health emergency. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikonz6 #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
A man puts a protective mask in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. China on January 27 extended its biggest national holiday to buy time in the fight against a viral epidemic and neighbouring Mongolia closed its border, after the death toll spiked to 81 despite unprecedented quarantine measures. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikond4s #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu #neighborhood #barrio #family #familia
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
A family looks out the window from their home in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. China on January 27 extended its biggest national holiday to buy time in the fight against a viral epidemic and neighbouring Mongolia closed its border, after the death toll spiked to 81 despite unprecedented quarantine measures. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu #neighborhood #barrio #family #familia
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
In this photo taken on January 25, 2020, medical staff wearing protective clothing to protect against a previously unknown coronavirus arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan. The number of confirmed deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on January 26 reporting 13 more fatalities and 323 new cases. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikond4s #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on January 25 to the epicentre of a spiralling viral outbreak that has killed 41 people and spread around the world, as millions spent their normally festive Lunar New Year holiday under lockdown. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikonz6 #health #salud #people #hospital
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on
View this post on Instagram
A seller (C) wearing a facemask to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city is seen at a market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 24, 2020. China sealed off millions more people near the epicentre of a virus outbreak on January 24, shutting down public transport in an eighth city in an unprecedented quarantine effort as the death toll climbed to 26. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP ##china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikond4s #health #salud #people
A post shared by Hector Retamal (@hectorretamalphotographer) on