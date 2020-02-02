Κοροναϊός : Φωτογραφίες από την αποκλεισμένη Ουχάν στην Κίνα

View this post on Instagram

Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on January 25 to the epicentre of a spiralling viral outbreak that has killed 41 people and spread around the world, as millions spent their normally festive Lunar New Year holiday under lockdown. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP # #china #wuhan #asia #virus #coronavirus #wuhanvirus #sars #photojournalism #photography #sportphotography #fotoperiodismo #documentary #fotografia #nikon #nikond4s #nikongallery #nikonmirrorless #nikonz6 #health #salud #people #hospital #wuflu #wuhaninfluenza #2019ncov