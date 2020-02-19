10.1 C
Athens
February 19, 2020
Greek News

Greece: Key axes of development policy for economy were presented at government’s Economic Policy Council

The government’s Economic Policy Council convened on Tuesday, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the meeting, the key points of the new development strategy for the Greek economy were presented by Nobel laureate economist Christoforos Pissarides, who serves as head of the Development Strategy Committee, IOBE Director General Professor Professor of Economics Nikos Vettas and Professor of London School of Economics Dimitris Vagianos.

The Commission’s aim is to make recommendations to the Greek Government on the strategic directions on which the Greek economy should move in the medium term in order for Greece to be comparable to the most successful small economies of the European Union, such as the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark.

During the meeting, the problems and the structural weaknesses of the Greek economy were presented, the international environment in which we are moving was analyzed and the areas with high growth potential were mentioned, such as:

– Energy and the natural environment

– Tourism and agri-food sector

– Manufacturing, transport and logistics

– The digital transformation of businesses and the state – innovation

– Education and culture

The plan being drafted will propose concrete policies for the development of the above sectors and will be ready in September.

At the meeting of the Economic Policy Council, the transfer of land in Peraia Thessaloniki was also approved by the HRADF to the Ministry of Finance, in order for the Thessaloniki Innovation Zone (ThessINTEC) to be created. Already 70 companies and 17 research teams have expressed their desire to establish themselves in the technology park.

Source: ibna

