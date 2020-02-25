Greece looks to France for post-bailout investment drive

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said his government is backing Greece’s request to make emergency spending on the migrant crisis exempt from official fiscal calculations.

He also pledged Tuesday to help boost investment by French firms in energy and defense ventures in Greece.

“Greece is clearly on the right (path) and that’s good news for everybody,” Le Maire said after talks in Athens with his Greek counterpart, Christos Staikouras.

Greece emerged from eight years of international bailouts in 2018 and is scrambling to rebuild public services, its military, and major infrastructure projects after years of funding cuts.

Le Maire, whose country is credited with helping keep Greece in the 19-country eurozone during the crisis years, said France and keen to invest.

Read more: AP