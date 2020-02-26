15.6 C
Athens
February 26, 2020


Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest…

Κοροναϊός : Πρώτο κρούσμα στη Βόρεια Μακεδονία

ΠΟΥ : Στους 60.000 οι θάνατοι ετησίως…

Ντονμέζ : Έτοιμο το τρίτο γεωτρύπανο της…

Ερευνα: Το χρηματοοικονομικό άγχος χτυπά τους εργαζόμενους

Κορωνοϊός – Ιράν: 24 συλλήψεις για διάδοση…

Κορωνοϊός, Ιταλία: Ερευνώνται Amazon και Ebay για…

Κορωνοϊός: Επιβεβαιώθηκε το πρώτο κρούσμα στα Σκόπια

Κορωνοϊός: To Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ εξέδωσε ταξιδιωτική οδηγία…

Image default
Greek News

Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest in Eurozone

 

Bread prices in Greece are the second-lowest in the Eurozone, according to the findings of a survey commissioned by a national federation of bakeries in the country and the chamber representing SME manufacturers, - reports.

Based on a sample of 603 consumers between October 21 and 24, 2019 around the country, two-thirds of which were queried in the greater Athens area, bread in Greece is sold, on average, at 0.87 euros per kilo. Only Estonia had a lower median price, at 0.83 euros per kilo.

Source: naftemporiki

