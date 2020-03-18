Coronavirus measures: Tax payment suspended , 800€ per employee, layoffs are prohibited

The Greek government announced the new set of measures that aim to the support of the economy.

These include:

– The suspension of payments of taxes horizontally in specific codes of activity which are severely affected by the spread of coronavirus.

– Inclusion in the reduced VAT of 6% from 24% of the self-protection products such as masks, antiseptics etc.

– Compensation of 800 Euros in April to employees their contracts are suspended.

– Payment of March tax liabilities for self-employed and sole proprietors operating in sectors experiencing a drastic reduction due to the coronavirus outbreak is suspended for four months.

– For businesses that are compulsorily interrupting their activities, they are expected to pay 60% of their rent for the two months of March-April. The same applies to workers for whom their contracts are suspended and in the case of first-home residence. For the owners of the above real estates the payment of liabilities is suspended for 4 months.

– The 2020 Real Estate Tax (ENFIA) will calculated with the current prices as the new pricing will to take effect from the next year.

– The Independent Authority of Public Income (AADE) will refund all penalties to EUR 30.000. From February 25 to March 23, €218 million Euros has been reimbursed.

As Finance Minister Christos Staikouras explained earlier speaking to MEGA Channel, these 2 billion Euros package of measures could be repeated every subsequent month if necessary and will be supplemented by other measures of a total of 1.8 billion Euros through actions fro EU funds.