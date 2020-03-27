11.2 C
Athens
March 27, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τρίτη συνεχόμενη κερδοφόρα χρονιά για την SOLIDUS…

Equity rally extends UBS House View –…

Θετικός στον κοροναϊό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

«Παλεύω για μένα και το μωρό μου»:…

Θλιβερό ρεκόρ θανάτων στην Ισπανία: 769 νεκροί…

Πεθαίνοντας μόνοι με τις αναμνήσεις τους

Kορωνοϊός: Θετικός στον ιό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

Κορωνοϊός – ΗΠΑ: 81χρονη που κόλλησε σε…

Κορωνοϊός: Πρώτο κρούσμα στην επαρχία-επίκεντρο της επιδημίας…

Κορωνοϊός: Η Βρετανία θα κινητοποιήσει πυροσβέστες στη…

Image default
Διεθνή

Θετικός στον κοροναϊό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

Ο πρωθυπουργός της Βρετανίας Μπόρις Τζόνσον βρέθηκε θετικός στον κοροναϊό.

Ο Τζόνσον ανέβασε ο ίδιος μήνυμα στο Twitter που επιβεβαιώνει ότι έχει ήπια συμπτώματα κοροναϊού και επέλεξε να απομονωθεί στο σπίτι του.

Θα συνεχίσει όμως να κυβερνάει το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο μέσω… βίντεοκλήσης.

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…

Σχετικα αρθρα

Κίνα: 67χρονη έγινε η «γηραιότερη νέα μαμά» στη χώρα

admin

Βίντεο: Σε αυτό το σημείο σκοτώθηκε ο αρχηγός του Ισλαμικού Κράτους

admin

«Κλείσιμο σχολείων και εργασία από το σπίτι» – Το βρετανικό σχέδιο για την αντιμετώπιση του κοροναϊού

admin

Κοροναϊός : Μέτρα από τη Διεθνή Ένωση Εταιρειών Κρουαζιέρας

admin

Κωνσταντινούπολη: «Ρομπέν των Δασών» πληρώνει τα χρέη στα μπακάλικα

admin

Κορωνοϊός: Πρώτο επιβεβαιωμένο κρούσμα στη Ρουμανία

admin

Σεισμός στην Τουρκία : Η πρόβλεψη που προκαλεί τρόμο

admin

ΟΗΕ: Οι ΗΠΑ ζητούν την παράταση του εμπάργκο όπλων στο Ιράν

admin

Ινδονησία: Τουλάχιστον 24 νεκροί από πτώση λεωφορείου σε χαράδρα

admin

Θρίλερ στην Ολλανδία: Καλά στην υγεία τους οι πρόσφυγες που βρέθηκαν σε ψυχόμενο εμπορευματοκιβώτιο

admin

ΗΠΑ : Οι σύμβουλοι του Λευκού Οίκου αγνόησαν την κλήτευση του Κογκρέσου για την υπόθεση Μπάιντεν

admin

Παλαμάκια από τον Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν για την εκτόξευση των πυραύλων «αγνώστου τύπου»

admin

ΗΠΑ : Ανακαλούνται 3,4 εκατ. οχήματα εξαιτίας δυσλειτουργίας στους αερόσακους

admin

ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή της επέμβασης της ακτοφυλακής σε μίνι-υποβρύχιο με κοκαΐνη αξίας $69 εκατ.

admin

Ισπανία: Παράταση στο πολιτικό αδιέξοδο και μετά τις εκλογές βλέπουν οι δημοσκοπήσεις

admin

Μακρόν για τα «κίτρινα γιλέκα»: Με βοήθησαν να αλλάξω στάση απέναντι στους Γάλλους

admin

Κορωνοϊός: Η Κίνα ζητά από την ΕΕ να διευκολύνει τις εξαγωγές ιατρικού εξοπλισμού

admin

Κορωνοϊός: Άλλοι 114 νεκροί στην Κίνα – Μόλις 394 νέα κρούσματα την Τετάρτη

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign