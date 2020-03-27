Θετικός στον κοροναϊό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

Ο πρωθυπουργός της Βρετανίας Μπόρις Τζόνσον βρέθηκε θετικός στον κοροναϊό.

Ο Τζόνσον ανέβασε ο ίδιος μήνυμα στο Twitter που επιβεβαιώνει ότι έχει ήπια συμπτώματα κοροναϊού και επέλεξε να απομονωθεί στο σπίτι του.

Θα συνεχίσει όμως να κυβερνάει το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο μέσω… βίντεοκλήσης.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020