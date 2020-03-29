14 C
Athens
March 29, 2020
Greek News

Coronavirus closure of stores extended to April 11

The measures for the lockdown of the stores in Greece due to the coronavirus pandemic will be extended until April 11, after a joint Ministerial decision. The measure concerns stores and businesses operating in 66 sectors of the economy.

The previous decision was for the period 14/3/2020 to 27/3/2020, while the Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) issued by the Ministers of Development, Citizenship, Labor, Health, Culture, Home Affairs and Infrastructure and Transport published in Government Gazette states that the measure is extended in April.

