Banks to raise limit for contactless card payments until May 31

The Hellenic Banking Association on Monday announced that it is doubling the maximum limit for contactless card payments without a PIN to 50 euros per transaction, from Monday until May 31.

The measure forms part of the response designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect public health.

According to an announcement, the higher limit is expected to enable more than 80 pct of card payments at food shops, pharmacies and fuel stations to be carried out without consumers having to key in their PIN, minimising the contact of card holders with POS terminals.

Source: a.p.e.