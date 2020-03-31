11.7 C
Athens
March 31, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κοροναϊός – Ισπανία : Προτείνει αύξηση του…

Κοροναϊός – Γερμανία : Στα 61.913 τα…

Κορωνοϊός: Τα περιοριστικά μέτρα στην Ευρώπη έχουν…

Μεξικό: Νεκρή δημοσιογράφος από πυρά που δέχτηκε…

Facebook offers $100 million to prop up…

Κοροναϊός – Μεξικό : Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης…

Κίνα : 48 «εισαγόμενα» περιστατικά – 1…

Κοροναϊός: «Βρισκόμαστε στην αρχή της οικονομικής κρίσης,…

Κορωνοϊός: Ο Τραμπ συμφώνησε για την παραγωγή…

Κορωνοϊός: Κλειστά τα σύνορα της Βουλγαρίας μέχρι…

Greek News

Facebook offers $100 million to prop up news organisations

Facebook says it’s dedicating $100 million to prop up news organisations pummelled by the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just two weeks ago, the company announced it would devote $1 million to aid local newsrooms in the U.S. and Canada covering the crisis. It turns out, Facebook was already thinking about giving far more.

“All these journalists are working around the clock under very difficult circumstances to try to keep us all informed,” Facebook Vice President for Global News Partnerships Campbell Brown, a former anchor for CNN and NBC News, told NPR. “And at the same time, their news organisations are struggling because of the economic fallout from the outbreak.”

Facebook will “try to ensure that the dollars keep flowing to those news organisations that are hardest hit in the moment that we so desperately need them,” she said.

source npr.org

Which Countries Have Escaped The Coronavirus So Far? (infographic)

Banks to raise limit for contactless card payments until May 31

