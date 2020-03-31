18.4 C
Greek News

Private hospitals and hotels to receive €40m in compensation in coronavirus crisis

Private hospitals and hotels that seized by the Greek state for the purpose of serving the public interest in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will be compensated with €40m, as Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias decided jointly.

The allocation of the financial assistance will be determined depending on the development of the virus, as stated in the decision:

(a) An amount of twenty-five million euros (€ 25,000,000) for the compulsory disposal of private clinics and ICU beds and beds.

(b) An amount of fifteen million euros (€ 15,000,000) for the compulsory disposal of hotels and private accommodation.

