11.9 C
Athens
April 7, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

COVID-19: 4 of 5 workers are affected…

Η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ ευχήθηκε στον Μπόρις Τζόνσον…

Νάπολη: Απόγνωση, πείνα και απελπισμένοι άνθρωποι εκεί…

Κορωνοϊός – ΕΕ: Εγγυάται €15 δισ. στην…

Ουκρανία: Μαίνεται ανεξέλεγκτη η πυρκαγιά στο Τσερνόμπιλ

Κορωνοϊός – Βρετανία: Νοσοκόμα 21 ετών έχει…

Κορωνοϊός – Φινλανδία: Τεστ αντισωμάτων στους πολίτες…

Κορωνοϊός – Νορβηγία: Προχωρά σε σταδιακή άρση…

Κορωνοϊός: «White Deal» για την Υγεία προτείνει…

Χρηματιστήριο : Υψηλά κέρδη 3,63%, πάτησε τις…

Image default
Greek News

COVID-19: 4 of 5 workers are affected by worldwide UN Agency says

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a terrible toll on the world’s economy, with full or partial lockdown measures now affecting the livelihood of almost 2.7 billion people — more than 4 out of 5 workers in the global workforce of 3.3 billion, according to the International Labor Organization.

The deadly coronavirus has put health care systems under intense stress and delivered “unprecedented shocks to economies and labor markets,” leading the ILO to declare in its report on COVID-19, “It is the worst global crisis since the Second World War.”

“Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies,” ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said as the agency released the report Tuesday. “We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse.”

See Also:

Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes -

In economic terms, the pandemic will be far worse than the most recent recession, the agency says.

“Huge losses are expected across different income groups but especially in upper-middle income countries,” the agency says, estimating a 7% decline in working hours for that group in the current economic quarter – a statistic that is equivalent to 100 million full-time workers in 40-hour workweeks.

“This far exceeds the effects of the 2008-9 financial crisis,” the ILO report states.

Read more: npr

Σχετικα αρθρα

The US exports more oil than Saudi Arabia

admin

Deutsche Bank remains in the red (infographic)

admin

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

admin

Finance Minister confident ahead of budget showdown talks with creditors

admin

Where Netflix’s growth comes from (infographic)

admin

Greek real estate market records sharp rise in rates

admin

Greek economy growth to exceed 2% in 2019 due to tourism

admin

Mitsotakis announces the complete abolition of capital controls

admin

Athens Stock Exchange opening: Recovery

admin

The Most Popular Tech Gifts in 2019 (infographic)

admin

China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

admin

Varoufakis on Thema Radio 104,6: Greece is in a deeper memorandum now

admin

Draghi: Greece to be in QE if progress continues

admin

European Commission issues positive report on Greece

admin

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

admin

EU & UK negotiators said to be closing in on draft Brexit deal

admin

Coronavirus Fears Wipe Out 2020 Stock Market Gains (infographic)

admin

The first LNG bunkering vessel in Greece and East Med – Deal signed by DEPA and European Investment Bank

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign