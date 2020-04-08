13.4 C
Athens
April 8, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

COSMOTE: Αγορά 110 κλινών & monitors για…

Ο Άγγελος Μαστραντώνης, νέος Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος της…

Η Παπουτσάνης στο πλευρό Πολιτείας και νοσοκομείων

Χαμηλότερος ο ρυθμός αύξησης των πωλήσεων στα…

Τα τρόφιμα κράτησαν ψηλά τις ελληνικές εξαγωγές…

Παράταση της καραντίνας σε Γαλλία και Ηνωμένο…

Ισπανία : Τραγωδία δίχως τέλος – 757…

Πυρκαγιά στο ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου – Ενας…

New York Times: Απλές συμβουλές από τον…

Βορίδης: Ποινικές κυρώσεις για παράνομες ελληνοποιήσεις αμνοεριφίων

Image default
Διεθνή

Πυρκαγιά στο ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου – Ενας τραυματίας

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου στο κέντρο της γερμανικής πρωτεύουσας, όπου πραγματοποιούνται εκτεταμένες εργασίες στο πλαίσιο της ανακατασκευής του, ανακοίνωσε η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία.

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική έχει τραυματιστεί ένα άτομο.

Ογδόντα πυροσβέστες έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο.

