Πυρκαγιά στο ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου – Ενας τραυματίας

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου στο κέντρο της γερμανικής πρωτεύουσας, όπου πραγματοποιούνται εκτεταμένες εργασίες στο πλαίσιο της ανακατασκευής του, ανακοίνωσε η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία.

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική έχει τραυματιστεί ένα άτομο.

Ογδόντα πυροσβέστες έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο.

An update on the fire at the Berlin Palace: Apparently two tar or bitumen cookers were the cause of the fire. The fire department arrived at the #Humboldtforum with 80 members and quickly had the fire under control. One person was injured. pic.twitter.com/N94OaVujH8

— DW Culture (@dw_culture) April 8, 2020