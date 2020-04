Φωτορεπόρτερ: Οι άνθρωποι που ρισκάρουν τη ζωή τους για να αποτυπώσουν την πανδημία

View this post on Instagram

The Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington has been the epicenter for the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with more deaths than anywhere else. A work crew dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE) spent two days deep cleaning the interior, working around the dozens of elderly residents still there, many of them infected with COVID-19. #gettyimages #gettyimagesnews #corona #coronavirusitaly