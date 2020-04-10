21.1 C
Athens
April 10, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΟΕΕ: Δέκα προτάσεις για την επίλυση των…

Cosmote: Δωρεάν κλήσεις προς σταθερά και κινητά…

Grant Thornton: Πώς επηρεάζονται οι αποτιμήσεις τον…

IMF: “Sharply negative” global growth expected for…

Ιταλία: “Τα κρούσματα περιορίζονται, ωστόσο δεν πρέπει…

ΟΗΕ: Ο κοροναϊός απειλεί την παγκόσμια ειρήνη…

Κοροναϊός : Περιπολίες με drones στην Ιταλία…

Σουηδία : 77 νέοι θάνατοι και 9.865…

Κοροναϊός : Εντυπωσιακό κολάζ με 200 πρόσωπα…

Ηχησαν ξανά οι καμπάνες στην Παναγία των…

Image default
Greek News

IMF: “Sharply negative” global growth expected for 2020, “partial recovery” likely for 2021

Global economic growth will turn “sharply negative” this year, with a “partial recovery” for 2021 only if the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in the second half 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“Just three months ago, we expected positive per capita income growth in over 160 of our member countries in 2020,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a curtain-raiser speech ahead of next week’s IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

“Today, that number has been turned on its head: we now project that over 170 countries will experience negative per capita income growth this year,” she said.

See Also:

Greece Shows How to Handle the Crisis: -

Amid the “extraordinary uncertainty” about the depth and duration of the crisis, the world could anticipate the worst economic fallout since the 1930s Great Depression, the IMF chief warned.

“The bleak outlook applies to advanced and developing economies alike,” she said. “This crisis knows no boundaries. Everybody hurts.”

The IMF has $1 trillion in lending capacity and is placing it at the service of its members, Georgieva said.

Read more: china daily

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

admin

Eurogroup sees positive Greek reforms

admin

The industries affected most by fake products (infographic)

admin

The US is the biggest importer of wines from the EU (infographic)

admin

The country’s construction sites remain operational during the coronavirus crisis

admin

iPhone XR sold 46.3 million units in 2019

admin

Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest in Eurozone

admin

Athens heads to Eurogroup meeting with two key aims

admin

Over a quarter million people visited the 84th TIF in Thessaloniki

admin

Greek growth-rates revised upwards

admin

Greek Finance Minister: A further 10% cut in ENFIA tax is a possibility

admin

Athens Stock Market rallies with a 7.8 rise

admin

PM Mitsotakis joins eight fellow leaders urging EU for “coronabond” issue to deal with pandemic fallout

admin

Inflation outlook unchanged, Turkey tees up more rate cuts

admin

PM Mitsotakis tours 84th TIF Fair

admin

Greek PM Mitsotakis meets UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

Greek real estate market records sharp rise in rates

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign