20.5 C
Athens
April 28, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΕΒΕΑ και ΕΥ συνεργάζονται με την EBRD…

Τελευταία ημέρα για αιτήσεις από επαγγελματίες, ιδιοκτήτες…

Η Κίνα διεξάγει ένα νέο είδος πολέμου…

Βρετανία: Συναγερμός για θάνατο παιδιών από φλεγμονώδη…

Κοροναϊός: Ανησυχία στη Γερμανία για επιδείνωση μια…

Κορωνοϊός: Ανησυχία στη Γερμανία για επιδείνωση μια…

Αιγυπτιακά ΜΜΕ: «60 τουρκικά drones κατέρριψαν οι…

Σαουδική Αραβία: Καταργείται η θανατική ποινή για…

Μπορίσοφ προς Σκόπια: «Κανένας δεν σας απαγορεύει…

Γεωργιάδης: Θα φτιαχτεί ειδικό πακέτο για τον…

Image default
Greek News

Esty shares soar as people turn to face masks (infographic)

While many companies are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought life to a standstill in many parts of the world, others are presented with an opportunity to leverage their strengths to help people cope with the crisis and maybe even take advantage of the unique situation. Etsy, the leading online marketplace for handmade goods and vintage items, is one such example. After crashing along with the overall market in the early weeks of the pandemic, the company based in Brooklyn, New York, saw its share price soar in April as thousands of sellers on the platform pivoted to selling handmade face masks.

After the CDC had officially put out a recommendation for people to wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” on April 3, Etsy encouraged its community to help supply such masks to the public during this unprecedented crisis. “We hope that increasing the availability of fabric, non-medical grade face masks from Etsy sellers will allow more medical and surgical masks to reach the people who need them most: front-line healthcare workers,” the company said in a blog post on April 7, while also reporting that hundreds of thousands of face masks per day were already being sold on the platform. Between then and now, the number of merchants selling face masks on Etsy has grown from 20,000 to 50,000, as more and more countries have urged their citizens to wear masks outside their homes or even made it mandatory in places like supermarkets.

also read 

Global economy falls due to Covid-19 (infographic)

Video Game Sales skyrocket to Decade High due to COVID-19 Crisis (infographic)

Zoom video app growth “explodes” (infographic)

By now, millions of handmade masks have probably found their way to consumers around the world, helping alleviate the strain on traditional supply chains for medical masks while also helping Etsy’s share price to recover its losses and then some. On April 24, the company’s shares closed at $66.19, up more than 70 percent since April 3 and just $6 shy of its all-time high. While face masks will certainly help Etsy make up for some of the lost sales in other categories (wedding accessories are a prime example), the company’s CEO Josh Silverman admitted to the Financial Times that masks alone probably won’t be enough to salvage this year’s profits. Etsy charges sellers a $0.20 listing fee plus five percent comission for each sale.

source statista

Infographic: Etsy Shares Soar as Sellers Pivot to Face Masks | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Delphi Economic Forum announces new dates for 2020 session in Greece

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

admin

iPhone Share of Apple Sales Drops to 7-Year Low (infographic)

admin

The Trillion-Dollar Smartphone Economy

admin

Greek government plans to inject a total of 10bn euros into economy amid coronavirus pandemic

admin

Greek 10Y bond hits new record low at 1.20%

admin

Turkish lira hits fresh 18-month low as virus infections surge

admin

Netflix splashes out huge sums for content (infographic)

admin

Chinese Car Sales in Free Fall (infographic)

admin

Thomas Cook on brink of collapse as 180,000 risk being stranded

admin

Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy (infographic)

admin

Coronavirus measures: Tax payment suspended , 800€ per employee, layoffs are prohibited

admin

30% of Athens International Airport (AIA) up for sale – Large investors have expressed interest

admin

The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

admin

Video Game Sales skyrocket to Decade High due to COVID-19 Crisis (infographic)

admin

The coronavirus financial measures announced

admin

Food stores and supermarkets open on Sunday due to Easter period

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign