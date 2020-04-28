20.5 C
Athens
April 28, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΕΒΕΑ και ΕΥ συνεργάζονται με την EBRD…

Τελευταία ημέρα για αιτήσεις από επαγγελματίες, ιδιοκτήτες…

Η Κίνα διεξάγει ένα νέο είδος πολέμου…

Βρετανία: Συναγερμός για θάνατο παιδιών από φλεγμονώδη…

Κοροναϊός: Ανησυχία στη Γερμανία για επιδείνωση μια…

Κορωνοϊός: Ανησυχία στη Γερμανία για επιδείνωση μια…

Αιγυπτιακά ΜΜΕ: «60 τουρκικά drones κατέρριψαν οι…

Σαουδική Αραβία: Καταργείται η θανατική ποινή για…

Μπορίσοφ προς Σκόπια: «Κανένας δεν σας απαγορεύει…

Γεωργιάδης: Θα φτιαχτεί ειδικό πακέτο για τον…

Image default
Greek News

Global economy falls due to Covid-19 (infographic)

GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020 are slowly rolling in and the impact the coronavirus has had on economies around the world is fairly catastrophic.

South Korea announced today that its GDP had fallen by 1.4 percent from Q4 of 2019 and, despite the economy contracting, remains one of the countries affected the least so far. The East Asian country did not shut down its economy fully due to the coronavirus but was successful at reigning in the disease by a combination of early widespread testing, rigorous contact tracing and the closing down of some institutions like schools.

Singapore wasn’t so lucky and saw it’s economy contract by a brutal 10.6 percent between January and March despite having kept the virus in check at least until recently. The historic and unprecedented drop in Chinese GDP of 6.8 percent made headlines around the world.

Central Banks in France and Italy have projected quarterly losses between 5 and 6 percent. Both forecasts were made in mid-April. In the UK and the U.S., national banks have skipped updating their forecasts but different experts expect the U.S. economy contracting by 5-10 percent and the UK economy by as much as 13 percent in Q1.

In Japan, where the economy contracted by an annualized 7.2 percent in Q4 2019, the central bank expects GDP to decrease by 5 percent in Q1. Given the ailing economy even before the coronavirus outbreak and the recent surge of the virus after number were kept low initially, some analysts have predicted a 25 percent drop in Q2 of 2020.

source statista

Infographic: Coronavirus Causes Q1 GDP Contraction Around the World | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

EU order for Apple to pay €13bn tax bill to Ireland “defies reality and common sense”

admin

PM Mitsotakis tours 84th TIF Fair

admin

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

admin

Syros’ Shipyard inaugurated under New York-based ONEX

admin

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces 3-year suspension on VAT for construction

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

DEPA picks up the pace of international activities – Its crucial role in supporting Greece’s energy planning

admin

Eurogroup sees positive Greek reforms

admin

Greek debt reduction in absolute numbers begins

admin

The Trillion-Dollar Smartphone Economy

admin

Greek 10-Y bonds reach record low at 1.53%

admin

Greeks will face big fines unless paying more through e-transactions

admin

Japan will support Greece through investments and tourism: Japanese Ambassador

admin

The 11 professions most in demand in Greece, according to SEV

admin

Turkey state banks prop up Lira ahead of Syria incursion

admin

Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest in Eurozone

admin

The government guarantees EUR 9 billion through a pillow for the banks

admin

Chinese Car Sales in Free Fall (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign