Διεθνή

Πούλιτζερ: Τρία βραβεία στους New York Times – Reuters και New Yorker ανάμεσα στα τιμώμενα μέσα

Η εφημερίδα New York Times τιμήθηκε με τρία βραβεία Πούλιτζερ χθες Δευτέρα, γεγονός που την καθιστά το πλέον βραβευμένο μέσο για το 2020, κυρίως χάρη σε μια σειρά άρθρων για την κρίση με τα ταξί στη Νέα Υόρκη και τον Ρώσο πρόεδρο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν.

Εκτός από τους New York Times, δύο βραβεία έλαβαν ο μη κερδοσκοπικός ειδησεογραφικός ιστότοπος ProPublica και το περιοδικό New Yorker.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Congratulations to Barry Blitt, Contributor, The New Yorker @NewYorkerMag, winner of the 2020 #Pulitzer Prize in Editorial Cartooning. For work published in The New Yorker that skewers the personalities and policies emanating from the Trump White House with deceptively sweet watercolor style and seemingly gentle caricatures. Published June 3, 2019. #Pulitzer #PulitzerPrize #Cartoon #Cartoons #Editorial #Cartooning #Caricatures

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Pulitzer Prizes (@pulitzerprizes) στις

Mετά το 2019 στη διάρκεια του οποίου κυριάρχησαν τα θέματα που αφορούσαν τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και το 2018, τη χρονιά του #MeToo, φέτος η επιτροπή των Πούλιτζερ δεν έδειξε προτίμηση σε κάποιο συγκεκριμένο θέμα.

Εξάλλου ο Αμερικανός συγγραφέας Κόλσον Ουάιτχεντ έγινε ο τέταρτος που τιμάται για δεύτερη φορά με Πούλιτζερ.

Ο Αφροαμερικανός συγγραφέας τιμήθηκε για το βιβλίο του “The Nickel Boys”, στο οποίο καταγράφει τα δεινά και τις κακοποιήσεις που υπέστησαν μαύρα αγόρια σε αναμορφωτήριο της Φλόριντα.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

The 2020 #Pulitzer Prize-winning books are: 1. Fiction «The Nickel Boys,» by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) @DoubledayBooks A spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption. . 2. History Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press) @OxUniPress.  A masterfully researched meditation on reparations based on the remarkable story of a 19th-century woman who survived kidnapping and re-enslavement to sue her captor. . 3. Biography Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser @BenjaminFMoser (Ecco) @EccoBooks. An authoritatively constructed work told with pathos and grace, that captures the writer’s genius and humanity alongside her addictions, sexual ambiguities and volatile enthusiasms. . 4. Poetry The Tradition, by Jericho Brown @JerichoBrown1 (@Copper_Canyon_Press) A collection of masterful lyrics that combine delicacy with historical urgency in their loving evocation of bodies vulnerable to hostility and violence. . 5. General Nonfiction The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux). An elegant and unforgettable narrative about the brutality of illness and the capitalism of cancer care in America. . 6. General Nonfiction The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books) A sweeping and beautifully written book that probes the American myth of boundless expansion and provides a compelling context for thinking about the current political moment. (Moved by the Board from the History category.) . #PulitzerPrizes #Pulitzer #Journalism #Arts #Books #Writers #Playwrights #Bookstagram #Drama #amreading #amwriting

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Pulitzer Prizes (@pulitzerprizes) στις

Ο 50χρονος Νεοϋορκέζος είχε κερδίσει και το 2017 το βραβείο επίσης στην κατηγορία “μυθοπλασία” για το μυθιστόρημά του “Underground Railroad”.

Η απονομή των βραβείων του 2020 καθυστέρησε αρκετές εβδομάδες εξαιτίας της επιδημίας του κορονοϊού. Φέτος τα ανακοίνωσε η επικεφαλής της επιτροπής που απονέμει τα βραβεία Ντέινα Κάνεντι από το σαλόνι του σπιτιού της. Επεσήμανε μάλιστα ότι για πρώτη φορά τα βραβεία απονεμήθηκαν το 1917, λιγότερο από ένα χρόνο πριν το ξέσπασμα της Ισπανικής Γρίπης.

Ο ιστότοπος ProPublica και η εφημερίδα Anchorage Daily News κέρδισαν το πιο περιζήτητο Πούλιζερ, αυτό για τη δημοσιογραφία στην υπηρεσία της κοινής γνώμης, σε αναγνώριση για την έρευνά του για τις σεξουαλικές κακοποιήσεις σε μικρά χωριά της Αλάσκα όπου ζουν κυρίως αυτόχθονες και όπου σχεδόν απουσιάζει η αστυνόμευση.

Το πρακτορείο - βραβεύθηκε για την καλύτερη φωτογραφία Breaking News για την κάλυψη των διαδηλώσεων πέρυσι στο Χονγκ Κονγκ.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Congratulations to the photography staff of @-, winners of the 2020 #Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, for wide-ranging and illuminating photographs of Hong Kong as citizens protested infringement of their civil liberties and defended the region’s autonomy by the Chinese government. . Caption: «An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during skirmishes between the police and protesters outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China.» September 2, 2019; Photographer: @Tyrone_Siu . #PulitzerPrize #Photography #Photo #Photojournalism #HongKong #Protests #BreakingNewsPhotography

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Pulitzer Prizes (@pulitzerprizes) στις

Για πρώτη φορά η επιτροπή Πούλιτζερ απένειμε βραβείο σε ραδιοφωνικό ρεπορτάζ, το οποίο δόθηκε στην εκπομπή “This American Life” για το επεισόδιό της “The Out Crowd”, στο οποίο εξέταζε τη μεταναστευτική πολιτική της κυβέρνησης Τραμπ.

