15.6 C
Athens
May 5, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Greek olive oil world trying to survive…

Συρία : Αναχαίτισε επίθεση του Ισραήλ με…

Σερβία : Στις 21 Ιουνίου οι βουλευτικές…

Κοροναϊός: Η άρση των μέτρων δε σημάνει…

Κοροναϊός : Σταδιακή άρση των περιοριστικών μέτρων…

Πώς τα lockdown ανέδειξαν την ανισότητα των…

«Το μεγαλύτερο σοκ ήταν ο καθαρός αέρας»…

Κορωνοϊός: Ο ΠΟΥ συνιστά αυστηρούς ελέγχους σε…

Παραγωγή αντισηπτικών από την FAMAR, μετά από…

Φοροαπαλλαγές σε επιχειρήσεις με πατέντες διεθνώς αναγνωρισμένες

Image default
Greek News

Greek olive oil world trying to survive Covid-19 pandemic

Sandwiched between nations struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, Greece is a surprising success story. But with stay-at-home orders in place for a month, exporters of the country’s flagship products can hardly escape the impact of COVID-19. Three Greek olive oil companies exemplify the varied effects of social distancing and closures on Greek businesses.

Evi Psounou Prodromou, co-owner of Yanni’s Olive Grove, reports that her company has not laid off their employees. Bottling facility workers have been staying home since most Greek shops closed on March 13, receiving the 800 euro monthly allowance provided by the Greek government, with the difference between that and their full salary paid by Yanni’s Olive Grove.

“In this way,” explains Prodromou, “we help them during these hard times, because after all, they helped our company many times in the past, when we needed them to work overtime for urgent orders. We are a family company, and we feel that they are ‘our people,’ part of our family”.

See Also:

Strategic Fail: Partnering with Turkey to counter Iran would misread the region

However, this small olive oil production and distribution business in Nea Potidaia, Chalkidiki, northern Greece reports major disruptions to their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, “because our main clients are in the USA,” where “the market situation is unfortunately very bad,” according to Prodromou. “We had to stop selling there. Only a few small orders were sent within Europe, mainly to the UK and Romania.” The cancellations of major exhibitions in Athens (Food Expo) and New York (Summer Fancy Food Show) also disadvantaged her company by limiting contact with new buyers.

Read more: Greek Reporter

Σχετικα αρθρα

Which countries have the highest inflation? (infographic)

admin

Global markets in panic amid coronavirus outbreak – Athens Stock market drops by over 10%

admin

Winter holiday homes in Greece see prices rebound

admin

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

admin

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

admin

Bernie Sanders possibly running against President Trump is starting to scare investors

admin

The Mitsotakis fiscal revolution: Daily Telegraph

admin

Greek bonds hit new historic low breaking the 1.4% threshold

admin

Hellenic Chamber of Hotels presents relief proposals for after the pandemic

admin

Billionaire Reuben Brothers acquire La Residence hotel in Mykonos

admin

The US exports more oil than Saudi Arabia

admin

China is the world’s manufacturing superpower (infographic)

admin

Greek Tourism: Favorable sector for Chinese investments

admin

The Billion-Dollar Content Race (infographic)

admin

Social dividend benefit to be paid to 1 million citizens

admin

European stock market fall amid coronavirus fears

admin

Up to 90% cancellations for yacht charters in Greece

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign