The European Commission’s 2020 spring forecasts project a 9.7% recession for the Greek economy for 2020, the largest in the whole of the EU.

The forecast, however, predicts the Greek economy will make the strongest recovery out of the EU as it estimates it will bounce back in 2021 with 7.9% growth.

find complete table here

also read

Greek olive oil world trying to survive Covid-19 pandemic

Up to 90% cancellations for yacht charters in Greece