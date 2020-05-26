20.1 C
Athens
May 26, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Αναχρηματοδότηση δανείων 360 εκατ. ευρώ

“Πράσινο φως” για την επαναλειτουργία της ΑΗΣ…

ΤΕΡΝΑ Α.Ε.: Παραδόθηκε η πρώτη φάση της…

Space Hellas: Επένδυση ύψους 1.275.000 ευρώ στην…

Γερμανικές «πατέντες» για την ΕΚΤ

Κορωνοϊός – ΗΠΑ: 638 θάνατοι το τελευταίο…

Πρόεδρος ΓΣΕΒΕΕ : Δεν άνοιξε το 20%…

Σε αναχρηματοδότηση δύο δανείων με ελληνικές και…

Εκτακτο επίδομα σε δικαιούχους πρώην ΚΕΑ –…

Lufthansa: Συμφωνία για τη μεγαλύτερη κρατική διάσωση…

Image default
Greek News

China’s Alibaba Is Not Quite Amazon Yet (infographic)

The Chinese Alibaba Group reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings on Friday. Despite the coronavirus outbreak affecting its domestic business in February and March, the e-commerce conglomerate passed $1 trillion in gross merchandise volume for the first time in fiscal 2020. Revenue for the 12 months ended March 31 came in at $72 billion, while operating profit grew 60 percent to $12.9 billion. Not all is well for China’s most valuable internet company, however, as CEO Daniel Zhang warned of the uncertainties his company faces going forward. “The battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” he said during Friday’s conference call with investors, adding that despite China’s success in containing the virus, “the threat of the pandemic is still looming in the rest of the world and the timing and the pace of recovery is still uncertain.” Zhang also acknowledged the rising tensions between the U.S. and China, which “have added another layer of uncertainty to --COVID-19 world.”

Currently valued at $550 billion, Alibaba is China’s largest internet company and often referred to as “Chinese Amazon”. Given their similar business models – both companies are primarily known for their e-commerce activities but also offer other services including cloud infrastructure – it’s a natural comparison to make and while there are certainly similarities between the two companies, Alibaba still has a long way to go in matching Amazon’s size and global footprint. Coming in at $296 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, Amazon’s revenue is more than four times as high as Alibaba’s. In terms of profits, however, Amazon’s Chinese equivalent is much closer to the original. Amazon’s operating profit for the 12 months ended March 31 amounted to $14.1 billion, while Alibaba raked in $12.9 billion.

source statista

Infographic: China's Amazon Is Not Quite Amazon Yet | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

U.S. designates China as a currency manipulator (infographic)

admin

EU order for Apple to pay €13bn tax bill to Ireland “defies reality and common sense”

admin

Greek current account deficit widened in January-February

admin

IMF forecasts Greek debt to soar to over 200% of GDP

admin

Wall Street suspends trading as stocks drop by 8% on opening due to coronavirus

admin

Greece’s ancient power is in crisis on climate-cost collision

admin

The coronavirus financial measures announced

admin

Global Workforce Could Lose $3.4 Trillion in Income This Year (infographic)

admin

Where Netflix’s growth comes from (infographic)

admin

Billionaire Reuben Brothers acquire La Residence hotel in Mykonos

admin

A Decade in Tech (infographic)

admin

Greek real estate market records sharp rise in rates

admin

Annual data from Turkey’s top statistics authority show increasingly strained economy

admin

Private hospitals and hotels to receive €40m in compensation in coronavirus crisis

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

Significant deal for direct Athens-Shanghai flight connection reached

admin

“M Macedonia the GReat” the new trademark logo for Macedonian products (photos)

admin

Unemployment Rate in U.S Jumps to Highest Level Since WWII (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign