17.8 C
Athens
May 26, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Iταλία: Δωρητής πλάσματος ο Ανδρέα Μποτσέλι

ΗΠΑ: Κατήγγειλε μαύρο στην αστυνομία γιατί της…

Παναγιωτόπουλος: Δεν φοβόμαστε, προετοιμαζόμαστε για θερμό καλοκαίρι…

Προανακριτική για Novartis: Νέα λίστα υπόπτων και…

Trastor ΑΕΕΑΠ: Έκδοση δύο ομολογιακών δανείων έως…

Piraeus becomes top container port in entire…

Αλβανία: Αίρονται σταδιακά τα μέτρα – Με…

ΠΟΥ: Η αμερικανική ήπειρος το νέο επίκεντρο…

Βρετανία: Κόμματα της αντιπολίτευσης ζητούν παραίτηση του…

Ερχεται η εποχή του κινεζικού δράκου; –…

Image default
Greek News

Piraeus becomes top container port in entire Mediterranean

Greece’s port of Piraeus has now become the Mediterranean’s top container-handling port, it was reported on May 19.

The port, located just outside Athens, handled the equivalent of 5.65 million 20-foot long containers in 2019, rising to become the top performing port in the Mediterranean in 2019, according to officials from the Piraeus Port Authority.

Additionally, concession fees payable to the nation of Greece from the port of Piraeus rose to €5.4 in 2019, compared to €4.8 million for 2018.

The Port Authority reported its 2019 figures to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association on May 19.

Of note, the company managing the port, which is majority-owned by China’s giant Cosco Shipping conglomerate, reported a 2019 turnover increase of 12.3 percent year-on-year to 149.2 million euros.

See Also:

Amid US pressure, Chinese firm loses contract for Israeli plant in sensitive location

Piraeus’ pre-tax operating profits grew 12.5 percent to €47.6 million, and net earnings increased a staggering 27 percent, to €35.4 million.

Commenting on the growth, the Port Authority’s chief executive officer, Captain Fu Chengqiu, said “2019 was the most successful year, in terms of profitability. The successful financial management also brings additional revenue to the Greek state, due to increased concession fees, dividends, insurance contributions, etc., and contributes to the welfare of local communities.”

Source: Greek Reporter

Σχετικα αρθρα

New car sales rise in Greece, against EU trends

admin

Significant deal for direct Athens-Shanghai flight connection reached

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

The Billion-Dollar Content Race (infographic)

admin

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

admin

U.S. designates China as a currency manipulator (infographic)

admin

Only 9 flights arrive at Athens International Airport El. Venizelos over long weekend

admin

Greek Economy: New exit to the markets for a 10-year bond

admin

Greece records largest drop in house prices and rents in Europe during last 12 years

admin

Handelsblatt: Foreign demand on real estate in Greece booming

admin

EU order for Apple to pay €13bn tax bill to Ireland “defies reality and common sense”

admin

Greek stocks end strongly higher

admin

Who profits from the lucrative market of short-term property rentals via Airbnb?

admin

July state revenue exceeds target by € 200 million

admin

Mitsotakis to China: Let’s make Piraeus the most important port in Europe

admin

Global economy falls due to Covid-19 (infographic)

admin

Coronavirus could lead to breakup of Eurozone, EuroGroup head Centeno warns

admin

Turkey to inject $3 billion into economy in last ditch attempt to salvage failing economy

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign