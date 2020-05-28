15.3 C
Athens
May 29, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities…

Οι ΗΠΑ χρηματοδοτούν ιστοσελίδα που διασπείρει fake…

Βρετανία : Το νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό δεν ενημερώνεται…

Τοκετός εν μέσω πανδημίας : Ο κοροναϊός…

Γερμανικός στρατός : Σύλληψη ακροδεξιού σε σώμα…

Μήνυμα στήριξης της Ευρώπης από τη Μέρκελ:…

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Υπεγράφη η σύμβαση για την διασύνδεση…

Groupama: Παρατείνεται η έκπτωση 10% στα νέα…

Οι Βρυξέλλες θέλουν αποδέσμευση ποσού 9 δισ.…

Η Γαλλία αρχίζει την άρση του lockdown…

Image default
Greek News

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

Greece will submit to the European Commission its priorities on exploiting of funds allocated by the Recovery Fund in October, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

In comments made to Mega TV, Staikouras said that the Greek proposals will have two legs: first, dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on income, employment, small- and medium-sized enterprises and public health, and second, the priorities for economic recovery.

The Greek minister said the country, in the framework of the national ownership of the specific program, will seek to offer direct help to households and enterprises and that the government’s will, and not only the Greek one’s, was that disbursements from the Recovery Fund happen within 2020. He said that the European Commission’s proposal was “emblematic, fully aligned with the great needs of the European economy, fair and flexible”.

See Also:

Spying by Turkish intelligence and embassy in Greece has been expanded, secret documents show

He reiterated that the European Commission’s SURE program will be launched on June 1, with the aim to support employment, as will the borrowing from the European Investment Bank for Greek SMEs. He added that there were credit lines available from the ESM until 2022 but underlined that all economic support measures so far had been funded by national resources.

Source: amna

Σχετικα αρθρα

Tourism Minister from Paris: French investors strongly interested in Greek energy sector

admin

The 10 most innovative countries in the world (infographic)

admin

The 10 cities in the world with the highest risk of housing bubbles (infographic)

admin

How long are Europeans predicted to work in their lifetime? (infographic)

admin

The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

admin

Which countries use the most electricity? (infographic)

admin

Bank of Greece: Travel receipts surpass €17.5 billion during first ten months of 2019

admin

Unfazed by lira’s decline, Turkey persists with lowering interest rates

admin

Varoufakis on Thema Radio 104,6: Greece is in a deeper memorandum now

admin

The European countries with the most millionaire bankers (infographic)

admin

The neoliberal era is ending. What comes next?

admin

Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes Bloomberg

admin

Greece wins legal battle against top-selling Japanese yogurt claiming to be ”Greek”

admin

Greek olive oil world trying to survive Covid-19 pandemic

admin

Greek government plans to inject a total of 10bn euros into economy amid coronavirus pandemic

admin

The Biggest Exporters of Beef in the World (infographic)

admin

Where the EU imports its clothes from (infographic)

admin

Greece’s ancient power is in crisis on climate-cost collision

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign