25 C
Athens
June 6, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Development Minister Georgiadis warns Banks against withholding…

Spiegel: I can´t breathe

Εξαφάνιση μικρής Μαντλίν: Κανένα σχόλιο από τον…

Bloomberg : Η αργή επανεκκίνηση του τουρισμού…

Restaurants, cafes and catering re-open on Saturday

Κορωνοϊός – Αργεντινή: Παρατείνονται έως τις 28…

Κορωνοϊός: Η Ινδία πήρε από την Ιταλία…

Δένδιας: Ο,τι κάνει η Τουρκία, θα της…

Εφορία : Σε πιο πολλές δόσεις ο…

Κορωνοϊός – Βραζιλία: Ξεπέρασε την Ιταλία σε…

Image default
Greek News

Development Minister Georgiadis warns Banks against withholding loans from people

The banks will be evaluated according to the number of loans and those that do not correspond as they should, will lose money, stated Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis in an interview with SKAI TV on Saturday.

“In 30 days, we will check the normal lending per bank. The banks that have done good and acted quickly will receive more money. The banks that have delayed will receive less money and will give less loans so they will have less profits and will give account to the shareholders” he said and explained that the 2 billion euros were allocated according to each bank’s official market share.

On the EU package for the recovery of the economy, the minister said that the funds have not arrived yet to Greece adding that “the planning is a very complicated procedure adding that it is a big opportunity for the country”.

He ruled out the possibility of early elections while on the Turkish provocations he said that “if anyone dares to question our national sovereignty, we all know what we must do”.

source amna.gr

Σχετικα αρθρα

Athens Stock Market opens with rise

admin

U.S. economy shrinks for the first time since 2014 due to Covid-19 (infographic)

admin

EU order for Apple to pay €13bn tax bill to Ireland “defies reality and common sense”

admin

Global economy falls due to Covid-19 (infographic)

admin

European Commission welcomes lifting of capital controls by Greek government

admin

Greek current account deficit widened in January-February

admin

China buys Norwegian Air

admin

Greece has lowest rental and housing price rises, Eurostat data shows

admin

30% of Athens International Airport (AIA) up for sale – Large investors have expressed interest

admin

ECB eases collateral rules, accepts junk-rated Greek debt

admin

The Billion-Dollar Holiday (infographic)

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

Greece to suffer 9.7% recession in 2020, but record a 7.9% recovery in 2021: EC summer forecast

admin

Greek Finance Minister: 37 bln Euros available to support the economy, recession will be up to 4%

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin

EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

admin

Greece second last in productivity, OECD report reveals (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira in free fall

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign