28.9 C
Athens
June 15, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York”

Ο ρατσισμός στις ΗΠΑ και η απειλή…

Αρχιεπίσκοπος στο Περού γέμισε το ναό με…

Ανοιχτά από σήμερα όλα τα καταστήματα στη…

Nέα τραγωδία στη Μεσόγειο: 55 οι νεκροί…

Γεραπετρίτης: Αλλαγές όπου χρειάζονται στην κυβέρνηση μετά…

Ισχυρές πιέσεις δέχεται το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

ΓΔ-FAST FINANCE

Η JYSK ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στο Χαλάνδρι

ΣΥΣΤΗΜΙΚΕΣ- Μ.ΧΑΤΖΗΔΑΚΗΣ

Image default
Greek News

9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York”

The Athens Stock Exchange and the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce are organizing the 9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York” which will be held online due to the coronavirus’ pandemic.

The investment forum starts today, June 15, and will last until June 18, 2020, with the aim of bringing together the Greek listed companies with institutional investors and portfolios on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

The following listed companies will participate in the investment forum: ADMIE, Alpha Bank, Athens Stock Exchange, Cenergy, ELLAKTOR, ELBALHALCOR, Eurobank, EYDAP, Fourlis, GEKTERNA, ELPE, OTE, Iktinos, KRI-KRI, Lamda Development, Motor Oil, Mytilineos, National Bank, OPAP, Piraeus Bank, OLP, Prodea, PPC, Sarantis, TERNA Energy, Thrace Plastics, TITAN and Viohalco.

The investment forum will include a discussion on “Greece: Investment Opportunities in --Covid-19 Period” in which keynote speakers will be Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

See Also:

Russian foreign, defense ministers postpone visit to Turkey: Turkish ministry

Other participants are:

– Alexis Patelis, Chief Financial Advisor to the Prime Minister

– Geoffrey Pyatt, US Ambassador to Greece

– Vasiliki Lazarakou, President, Capital Market Commission

– Georgios Hatzinikolaou, President, Athens Stock Exchange, Piraeus Bank & Hellenic Banks Association

– Nikolaos Bakatselos, President, Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce

– Socrates Lazaridis, CEO, Athens Stock Exchange

Source: amna

Σχετικα αρθρα

The World’s Biggest Arms-Producing Companies (infographic)

admin

ECB is raising its emergency bond purchase program by 600 billion

admin

Offer book for Greek 10-year state bond opens starting at a 1.55% yield

admin

Turkey’s economy similar to before 2001 financial crash: Ex-central bank governor

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

Deadline for tax and social security obligations extended by 4 months, Greek FinMin says

admin

The Trillion-Dollar Smartphone Economy

admin

Significant deal for direct Athens-Shanghai flight connection reached

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

Up to 90% cancellations for yacht charters in Greece

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces more instalments for payment of ENFIA property tax

admin

Growth in Greece slightly better for 2020 at 2.3%, EC Autumn report forcecasts

admin

Coronavirus: Business loans “freeze” for six months

admin

Greece generates nearly half of its electricity from coal (infographic)

admin

Social dividend benefit to be paid to 1 million citizens

admin

IMF: “Sharply negative” global growth expected for 2020, “partial recovery” likely for 2021

admin

Eurogroup sees positive Greek reforms

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign