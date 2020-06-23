25.2 C
Greek News

Hellenic-African trade chamber offers free webinar for export opportunities to Africa

The Hellenic-African Chamber of Commerce & Development will hold a webinar on “Doing Business with Africa” for Greek businesses interested in exporting to countries of the continent, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The free webinar is scheduled for 14:00 (Athens time) on July 14, and it will include MrExportToAfrica, chamber, and Greek embassy of North Africa officials. It will be carried out in Greek through the Zoom platform.

More details are available at the following link, https://www.eventora.com/el/Events/doing-business-africa

Source: amna

