Leroy Merlin inaugurated its seventh store in Greece on Wednesday, as part of plans to invest 20 million euros in the next three years in Greece to further strengthen its position in the domestic market.

The new store in Kifissos Highway (Lenorman exit) has an area of 10,000 sqm, with a budget of 5.0 million euros, creating 150 job positions. It offers 500 free parking slots.

source amna.gr