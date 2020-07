Νέες προκλήσεις από Ακάρ για το Αιγαίο: «Υπάρχουν νησιά που δεν έχει καθοριστεί η κυριαρχία τους»

On the ground in #Libya with Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. Turkey is the new power in town here. It’s support for the UN backed government (#GNA) was crucial. Turned the tide against renegade General Khalifa Haftar who was trying to take #Tripoli. pic.twitter.com/l3NVdk47ui

— Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin) July 5, 2020