The Greek stock market retained gains of 1.40%, as the rise in Greek banking shares reached 8.3%.

The Greek stock market is lagging behind in Europe as Frankfurt rose 1.9%, as Germany is one of the winners of yesterday’s EU Summit. The important thing for the Greek market is that it reacted positively for a second day, with the Recovery Fund acting as a catalyst.

The General Index stood at 661.51 points, marking an increase of 1.30%. Piraeus Bank rallied by 8.3% at 1.40 euros. Alpha Bank with a rally of 4.69% at 0.647 euros. A profit of 5% was recorded by the National Bank at 1,345 euros. Gains of 2.37% for Mytilineos at 7.97 euros. Gains of 3.48% for ELPE at 5.94 euros. Gains of 4.31% for Eurobank at 0.426 euros.