26.1 C
Athens
July 22, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Πως και πότε «πέφτει» ο Erdogan!

Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,4 Ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα –…

Έξαρση κρουσμάτων στα Βαλκάνια

Κορωνοϊός: Νέα περιοριστικά μέτρα στην Ισπανία μετά…

Καστελόριζο: Με NAVTEX απαντά η Ελλάδα στην…

Επικοινωνία Μέρκελ-Μητσοτάκη για την κρίση στο Καστελόριζο

Ελληνοτουρκικά – Κρίσεις με Τουρκία: Για τρίτη…

«Αυτοσυγκράτηση» για την ανατολική Μεσόγειο συμφώνησαν Έσπερ-Παναγιωτόπουλος

Ο Elon Musk «ξεκλείδωσε» το bonus των…

Who’s Most Vulnerable to COVID-19’s Impact on…

Image default
Greek News

Who’s Most Vulnerable to COVID-19’s Impact on Tourism? (infographic)

Italy and Spain have been among the countries hit earliest and hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 34,000 and 28,000 confirmed deaths at the time of this writing, both Italy and Spain have experienced the deadly force of the novel coronavirus, which killed more than 600,000 people globally and brought public life to a standstill across the globe.

As if the deadly impact of COVID-19 weren’t enough, Italy and Spain are also among the countries most vulnerable to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Both countries rely heavily on travel and tourism, which has come to a screeching halt in the past months and remains very limited to this day despite gradual reopenings. Moreover, both countries have struggled economically even before the outbreak, with high levels of public debt and unemployment rates among the highest of all OECD countries.

As the following chart, based on data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), shows, travel and tourism contributed 14.3 and 13.0 percent, respectively, to Spain’s and Italy’s GDP last year, including direct contributions from hotels, travel agents, airlines, restaurants and others as well as ripple effects from the billions of dollars, or euros for that matter, that tourists bring to their shores. In the United States for example, the total impact of travel and tourism was considerably smaller at 8.6 percent of GDP. Even at that lower rate, travel and tourism directly support more than 6 million jobs in the United States, with the total contribution to employment amounting to 16.8 million jobs in the U.S. according to WTTC.

source statista

Infographic: Who's Most Vulnerable to COVID-19's Impact on Tourism? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Coronavirus could lead to breakup of Eurozone, EuroGroup head Centeno warns

admin

Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock

admin

The Most Popular Tech Gifts in 2019 (infographic)

admin

The 11 professions most in demand in Greece, according to SEV

admin

Greek phone companies pledge to apply more favourable rates in meeting with PM Mitsotakis

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

Syros’ Shipyard inaugurated under New York-based ONEX

admin

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

Thomas Cook on brink of collapse as 180,000 risk being stranded

admin

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

admin

PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

admin

Greek teachers lowest paid in OECD member states

admin

Elliniko Project: The bulldozers are in – Demolition work has begun

admin

Boeing posts shock loss as 737 MAX crisis grows, but stock rises

admin

Who profits from the lucrative market of short-term property rentals via Airbnb?

admin

Global Coronavirus Stimulus Packages Compared (infographic)

admin

The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign