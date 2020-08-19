Exclusive footage of first Tesla cars arriving in Greece (video)

A few days after Tesla confirmed it would coming to Greece, with its official site already publishing financing packages for Greek buyers regarding its various models, newsauto.gr managed to secure some exclusive footage of the first batch of cars the arrived in Greece.

The vehicles were transported on a truck directly from Italy.

These are Tesla Model 3 and Model S. It is not clear whether they are the actual first cars owned by Greek customers or are exhibition cars to be put on display in a showroom in the near future.

