27.1 C
Athens
August 21, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Φρίκη στο Ισραήλ: 16χρονη φέρεται να βιάστηκε…

Κορωνοϊός – Κίνα: Τέλος η υποχρεωτική χρήση…

Folli Follie: Στην τακτική Γ.Σ. ο διορισμός…

Σκυλακάκης: Όχι σε μείωση ΦΠΑ, μέχρι τέλος…

Apple’s Road to $2 Trillion (infographic)

Νωθρό ξεκίνημα στις ευρωαγορές- Κέρδη για το…

Σταϊκούρας: Ανοιχτά όλα τα σενάρια για επέκταση…

Ο κοροναϊός εκτόξευσε το βρετανικό δημόσιο χρέος

Η πανδημία εκτόξευσε τα κέρδη της Alibaba

EKT: Την ευελιξία του PEPP συζήτησαν τον…

Image default
Greek News

Apple’s Road to $2 Trillion (infographic)

Apple became the first U.S. company to hit a market capitalization of $2 trillion on Wednesday, after its share price briefly climbed beyond the $467.77 mark needed to reach said milestone. Apple is only the second company in the world ever to reach a market cap of $2 trillion after the Saudi Arabian oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco had made the first ascent to similar heights in December 2019.

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Apple’s share price is up more than 50 percent this year, as the company’s business has proven surprisingly immune to the negative impact of the global crisis. The latest boost to Apple’s market cap came after the company announced robust revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended June 27 as well as a four-for-one stock split due to be finalized by the end of August.

The following chart illustrates Apple’s unparalleled rise from struggling $5-billion company in 2000 to world-beating powerhouse over the past twenty years, while also highlighting some of the most notable product launches along the way. While still flying high at the moment, the Cupertino-based company is also facing major headwinds in the form of antitrust probes and a possibly game-changing legal battle over its App Store rules.

source statista

Infographic: Apple's Road to $2 Trillion | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football (infographic)

admin

Volkswagen mulling huge investment in Greece

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

US, China have reached partial agreements that could pave way to truce in ongoing trade war

admin

Changes in internet, credit, debit & pre-paid card transaction

admin

Where do people pay the highest income tax around the world? (infographic)

admin

EC approves Covid-19 €1.14 billion support funds for Greece

admin

European stock market fall amid coronavirus fears

admin

Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the world

admin

U.S. designates China as a currency manipulator (infographic)

admin

Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds

admin

Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

admin

Is Working From Home a Privilege? (infographic)

admin

Digital ads move to mobile (infographic)

admin

Thomas Cook on brink of collapse as 180,000 risk being stranded

admin

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

admin

Greek shipowners outspend the Chinese paying $ 2.5 billion for ship acquisition

admin

Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign