Greek-run startup InstaShop sold for record €305 million

Greek-run startup InstaShop, a leading online grocery delivery service, was purchased by German food delivery service Delivery Hero for €305 million.

This is the largest sum ever paid for a Greek startup.

InstaShop was launched in 2015 in the United Arab Emirates by Greek entrepreneurs John Tsioris and Ioanna Aggelidaki.

It has since expanded and currently operates in Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon and as of late parts of Thessaloniki.

“The partnership with Delivery Hero is a great opportunity for us to continue to grow our business and put the group’s expertise to use,” said Tsioris. “I really enjoyed working with Delivery Hero on this deal and am thrilled to continue to further expand the reach and quality of our service at InstaShop. Delivery Hero is a network driven by ambitious founders and entrepreneurs just like ourselves, and we are proud to become part of this family.”

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his congratulations to the success in a tweet.

Congratulations to InstaShop on the largest Greek-founded startup company acquisition to date. With R&D based in Greece and initial Greek investment, it highlights how our startup ecosystem is thriving and going from strength to strength. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) August 27, 2020

InstaShop’s services are not limited to groceries, the app also connects users to pet shops, bakeries, pharmacies, cleaners, cafes, florists and even beauty shops.

also read

The Last Coronavirus-Free Countries On Earth (infographic)

Deadline for filing income tax statements extended till Monday August 31

The products are delivered to users in less than 30 or 60 minutes average, depending on location.

InstaShop will continue to operate as an independent brand under the current leadership.

source greekcitytimes.com