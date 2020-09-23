27 C
Athens
September 23, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κοροναϊός : «Η πανδημία ξεκινά πραγματικά μόλις…

Γερμανία: Συστηματικοί έλεγχοι για τη μάσκα στα…

How Turkey’s Aktif Bank helped Wirecard &…

Το Βερολίνο απορρίπτει κυρώσεις της ΕΕ εναντίον…

Αρνητικό ρεκόρ κρουσμάτων κορωνοϊού στη Βρετανία: Πάνω…

Πολάκης σε Τσακαλώτο: Πρέπει να τους φωνάζουμε…

Μηταράκης για τη νέα δομή του Καρά…

Μπήτρος: Καλύπτει την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου της…

Κέκροψ:Στον Άρειο Πάγο η αίτηση αναίρεσης για…

X.Α.: Τετραήμερο «lockdown» με μείωση 2,6 δισ.…

Image default
Greek News

How Turkey’s Aktif Bank helped Wirecard & the porn industry

Turkish companies and banks pop up frequently and prominently in the FinCEN Files, a collection of secret documents from the US Department of the Treasury that was leaked to BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The files from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a regulatory unit of the US Department of the Treasury, provide insight into suspicious money transactions.

Among the businesses included in the documents, one, in particular, stands out: Aktif Yatirim Bankasi, or Aktif Bank.

It is suspected of having carried out money laundering on a grand scale for a customer network that includes the scandal-ridden German financial service provider Wirecard and shady figures from the porn industry.

Aktif Bank is part of Calik Holding, one of the largest groups in Turkey, to which more than 30 companies belong. Calik, in turn, has close ties with the Turkish government. A number of “suspicious transactions” included in the FinCEN Files were made while Berat Albayrak was CEO of Calik Holding. Albayrak is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is currently Turkey’s Finance Minister.

See Also:

Clocks to turn back an hour on October 25

Storyline of Erdogan’s rumoured extra-marital affair with a Turkish actress (photos-video)

The incriminating evidence against Aktif comes from Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs). These are records banks themselves file with FinCEN when they suspect possible violations of financial regulations.

Financial institutions conducting business in the US, such as Aktif Bank, are required to submit SARs. SARs reflect the concerns of compliance officers in financial institutions and do not necessarily prove criminal activity or other misconduct.

Read more: DW

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkish government debt soars by+34% in effort by Erdogan to save failing economy

admin

Government gears up to conclude fourth post-bailout review

admin

Poland repatriates 100 tons of Gold from Bank of England storage

admin

Aegean Airlines to enter Hellinikon – Urban Development Project with €20 million

admin

Greek PM Mitsotakis meets UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

admin

Greece records largest drop in house prices and rents in Europe during last 12 years

admin

Eurozone approves disbursement of €640 million to Greece

admin

Greek phone companies pledge to apply more favourable rates in meeting with PM Mitsotakis

admin

Greece has the highest VAT rates in the Eurozone, study finds

admin

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

admin

“Grow Greece with Google”: Find a job fast with the new digital tool for Greece

admin

Cyprus, Malta lead EU ranking of $1.6 trillion assets held offshore!

admin

The top 10 most valuable brands in 2020

admin

Where the EU imports its clothes from (infographic)

admin

Greeks will face big fines unless paying more through e-transactions

admin

Cathay Pacific lost 20 percent of value in 6 months (infographic)

admin

85th Τhessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to go ahead

admin

Greek Economy: New exit to the markets for a 10-year bond

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign