ATHEX opens with slight rise

The Athens Stock market (ATHEX) recorded a slight upward move at the opening of Tuesday’s session, rebounding after yesterday’s strong decline. The General Price Index at 11:00, stood at 598.35 points, marking an increase of 0.40%.

The value of the transactions amounts to 3.18 million euros.

The index of large Cap stocks increased by 0.48%, while the index of medium caps was up by 0.97%.

Of the high-capitalization stocks, the largest increase is recorded by the shares of Piraeus (+ 4.87%), Saranti (+ 1.95%), Eurobank (+ 1.82%) and Alpha Bank (+1.80 %).

In contrast, the biggest drop is recorded by the shares of Motor Oil (-1.68%), Coca Cola HBC (-1.43%), and ELPE (-0.80%).