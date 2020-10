The General Secretariat for Commerce – Ministry of Regional Development and Competitiveness, has informed the consumer public and companies that, due to the emergency measures taken to deal with and limit the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, next Sunday, November 1, all commercial stores in the country will remain closed.

