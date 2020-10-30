20.2 C
Athens
October 30, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σεισμός – Σμύρνη : Μεγαλώνει η λίστα…

Σεισμός : Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο με ανθρώπους που…

Βρετανία: Θερίζει ο κοροναϊός με 274 θανάτους…

Πορτογαλία : Απαγόρευση μετακινήσεων – Νέο ημερήσιο…

Ε.Ε και ΝΑΤΟ: Στήριξη σε Ελλάδα και…

Νέο επεισόδιο στη Γαλλία με ένοπλο που…

Σεισμός : «Έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε Τουρκία και…

Ρωσικό εμβόλιο : Αναμένεται το πράσινο φως…

Η Ρωσία εκτιμά ότι οι ΗΠΑ θα…

Μητσοτάκης σε Ερντογάν για σεισμό: Όποιες κι…

Image default
Διεθνή

Ε.Ε και ΝΑΤΟ: Στήριξη σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό

Την ετοιμότητά τους να παράσχουν βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό που συγκλόνισε σήμερα το Αιγαίο δήλωσαν η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση και το ΝΑΤΟ, εκφράζοντας τα συλλυπήτηριά τους στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων.

«Παρακολουθούμε την κατάσταση και είμαστε έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε με όλους τους δυνατούς τρόπους», δήλωσε με ανάρτησή της στο twitter η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν.

«Οι σκέψεις μας βρίσκονται σε όλους τους ανθρώπους που επλήγησαν από τον ισχυρό σεισμό στο Αιγαίο, στην Τουρκία και στην Ελλάδα, στέλνω τα βαθύτατα συλλυπητήριά μου στις οικογένειες και τους φίλους αυτών που έχασαν τη ζωή τους. Η ΕΕ έχει προσφέρει βοήθεια και είναι έτοιμη να στηρίξει όλες τις προσπάθειες», δήλωσε ο ύπατος εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ.

«Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση είναι έτοιμη να βοηθήσει», τόνισε επίσης από την πλευρά του ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Νταβίντ Σασόλι.

«Είμαι έντονα λυπημένος για τις αναφορές του σεισμού στο Αιγαίο. Οι σκέψεις μου βρίσκονται σε όλους εκείνους που πλήττονται», δήλωσε ο γενικός γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ, Γενς Στόλτενμπεργκ στο Twitter, τονίζοντας πως η βορειοατλαντική Συμμαχία είναι έτοιμη να παράσχει βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία.

Την ετοιμότητα της ΕΕ να παράσχει βοήθεια στις περιοχές που χτυπήθηκαν από τον σεισμό εξέφρασε και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ.

Ο Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων, Γιάνες Λέναρτσιτς δήλωσε πως το ευρωπαϊκό Κέντρο Συντονισμού Αντιμετώπισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών είναι σε στενή επαφή με τις αρχές πολιτικής προστασίας.

Τα συλλυπητήριά τους και προσφορά βοήθειας προσέφεραν πολλές ευρωπαϊκές και βαλκανικές χώρες.

Σχετικα αρθρα

ΗΠΑ : Ο Μπάιντεν εξασφάλισε τον αναγκαίο αριθμό αντιπροσώπων για το προεδρικό χρίσμα του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος

admin

Κορωνοϊός: Ίχνη του βρέθηκαν σε συσκευασίες κατεψυγμένων θαλασσινών στην Κίνα

admin

Πολωνία : «Αντισυνταγματικές» οι αμβλώσεις ακόμη και για έμβρυα με γενετικές ανωμαλίες

admin

Κολομβία: Κατασχέθηκε κοκαΐνη με εκτιμώμενη αξία 265 εκατ. δολαρίων

admin

Τράμπ : Μάθαμε να ζούμε με τη γρίπη όπως θα μάθουμε να ζούμε με τον κοροναϊό

admin

Τουρκία: Το Ραδιοτηλεοπτικό Συμβούλιο δίνει εντολή στο Netflix να αποκλείσει την ταινία “Cuties”

admin

Παιχνίδια Ερντογάν με «όπλο» την Αγία Σοφία – Τα επικρατέστερα σενάρια για το μέλλον της

admin

Το νεύμα του Τραμπ στη Μελάνια για να χαμογελάσει – Υπακούει απρόθυμα η πρώτη κυρία

admin

Daily Sabah: Τζιχαντιστής σχεδίαζε τρομοκρατική επίθεση στην Αγία Σοφία

admin

Γαλλία: Οι πάπιες νίκησαν – Μπορούν να συνεχίσουν να κρώζουν και με δικαστική απόφαση

admin

Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αμερικής: Ως πότε η Τουρκία θα αγνοεί τη διεθνή κοινότητα;

admin

Κοροναϊός : Τραμπ και Μπολσονάρο άφησαν τη Λατινική Αμερική στο έλεος της πανδημίας

admin

Βανουάτου, Αγία Λουκία, Κύπρος: Τρελές μπίζνες με τα… αντι-Covid διαβατήρια

admin

Ποιος σκότωσε τον Ούλοφ Πάλμε το 1986; Οι Σουηδοί ελπίζουν να το μάθουν άμεσα

admin

Ποια χώρα αντιμετώπισε πλήρως τον κοροναϊό αλλά δεν ανοίγει για τους τουρίστες

admin

Αυστρία: Επιστρέφει η μάσκα στα μεγάλα μουσεία της Βιέννης

admin

Οι γάτες μεταδίδουν μεταξύ τους τον κορωνοϊό, ενώ οι σκύλοι όχι, έδειξε νέα έρευνα

admin

Σουηδία: Στο αρχείο η υπόθεση για τις κατηγορίες βιασμού σε βάρος του Ασάνζ

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign