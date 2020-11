Γαλλία – ISIS: «Ξεσάλωσαν» οι τζιχαντιστές μετά το χτύπημα στη Νίκαια – Απειλούν με νέες επιθέσεις

#ISIS continues incitements against #France in latest Naba editorial. Calls ‘boycott’ useless, instead urging for attacks in the country & on French interests in Muslim countries. Interesting: ISIS used an image from today’s #NiceAttack, but did not mention it in writing. pic.twitter.com/XBgLrlOEJo

— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 29, 2020