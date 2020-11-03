ATHEX closes with 2.02% gains

The Athens Stock Market closed with an upward trend on Tuesday’s closing session, reflecting the positive climate in European markets, which are closely following the US election race.

The General Index closed with gains of 2.02% at 584.48 points. The turnover amounted to 43 million euros and the volume to 28.1 million units.

The Large Cap stocks index closed at + 2.75% and at 1,375.41 points, while the index of medium caps closed at +0.43% and 871.30 points.

The banking index closed with gains of 4.82% at 246.30 points.