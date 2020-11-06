15.9 C
Athens
November 6, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κοινό μήνυμα Σίσι – Μισέλ στον Ερντογάν…

Κρεμλίνο : Διαψεύδει δημοσίευμα πως ο Πούτιν…

Βίντεο: Η στιγμή που αστυνομικοί ξετρυπώνουν καλεσμένο…

Τσίπρας: Ζητά συμβούλιο πολιτικών αρχηγών για το…

Γεννηματά: «Θα μπορούσαμε να κολλήσουμε άλλους 100…

Σκευωρία Novartis: Ο Βενιζέλος κατέθεσε στην ανακρίτρια…

Χρηματιστήριο: Ξεκινά το Κέντρο Ψηφιακής Καινοτομίας «ATHEX…

Lockdown : Τι θα μείνει ανοιχτό από…

Πέτσας για κατάθεση Καλογρίτσα: Ο Τσίπρας να…

Χρυσοχοΐδης για Πολυτεχνείο: Δεν θα γίνει πορεία…

Image default
Greek News

Goldman Sachs: Turkey spent 101 bn USD to intervene in its currency markets so far this year

 

Turkey has spent $101 billion to intervene in its currency markets so far this year, Goldman Sachs estimated on Thursday.

Interventions in September amounted to $6.4 billion, Goldman Sachs’ Murat Unur wrote in a note to clients. This was lower than the January to August average of $11.8 billion “but still a sizable amount in our view, given where the gross foreign exchange reserves are”, Unur added.

Turkey’s central bank does not publish any FX intervention data. Goldman Sachs said it derived the number from calculating the difference between the actual and expected changes in net foreign assets of the central bank and added there was a large range of uncertainty around these figures.

Turkey’s lira has weakened nearly 30% against the dollar since the start of the year.

See Also:

Covid-19 Greece – 2,917 cases reported on Thursday

Three Greek hotels win awards at Condé Nast Johansens Excellence Awards 2021

Source: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek PM Mitsotakis meets UAE Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

admin

Moody’s: Greece on path to credit upgrade, if it continues reforms

admin

Where cash is still “king” (infographic)

admin

Greek state budget showed primary surplus of 595 million Euros in January-March

admin

The Countries With the Most Unicorns ($1bn+ valued companies) (infographic)

admin

IGI Poseidon finalizes tendering procedure for offshore sections of EastMed

admin

The Tax Havens Attracting the Most Foreign Profits (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Road to $2 Trillion (infographic)

admin

Facebook offers $100 million to prop up news organisations

admin

PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

admin

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

admin

Greek PM: After our win against the virus, Greece is picking up the growth thread

admin

IMF: “Sharply negative” global growth expected for 2020, “partial recovery” likely for 2021

admin

Finance Minister confident ahead of budget showdown talks with creditors

admin

Greece 6th in lost VAT tax revenue for 2018, EC data shows (infographic)

admin

China: De-Dollarization bid continues amid Trade War

admin

Cyprus: €2,5bn Russian loan repaid two years early

admin

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign