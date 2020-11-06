Skroutz enters into strategic partnership with EveryPay payments services

Skroutz SA, a leading E- commerce brand platform offering price comparisons in Greece, is entering into a strategic partnership with EveryPay, a provider of modern electronic payment systems, after acquiring 25% of its share capital.

The agreement is part of Skroutz’s growth strategy, which focuses on providing the best online shopping experience for consumers and the partner business through the further development of innovative, reliable, flexible, and above all secure solutions in electronic transactions.

The two companies were already cooperating in the context of payments for purchases through Skroutz.

The deal will accelerate the development of new innovative services for the benefit of consumers and businesses, such as new payment methods that will be activated in the near future and include cash on delivery and the possibility of payment by installments by credit card.

Everypay, based in Athens, is a licensed payment institution by the Bank of Greece and has an ever-growing clientele that already lists 500+ active customers that include both large companies and start-ups.