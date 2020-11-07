15.6 C
Athens
November 7, 2020
Image default
Διεθνή

Εκλογές ΗΠΑ : Χαμός στους δρόμους – Οι οπαδοί του Μπάιντεν πανηγυρίζουν τη νίκη

Χαμός επικρατεί αυτή την ώρα στους δρόμους των ΗΠΑ, με χιλιάδες ανθρώπους να έχουν βγει στους δρόμους με σκοπό να πανηγυρίσουν τη νίκη του Τζο Μπάιντεν στις εκλογές.

Στην Φιλαδέλφεια, της Πενσυλβάνια, η οποία έδωσε και τη νίκη στον Δημοκρατικό Μπάιντεν, μια γυναίκα φαίνεται και να φωνάζει: «Είμαι τόσο χαρούμενη. Δεν ξέρω τι να κάνω».

Πανηγυρισμοί έχουν ξεσπάσει και σε άλλες πόλεις των ΗΠΑ, όπως η Νέα Υόρκη, το Σικάγο και η Ατλάντα.

